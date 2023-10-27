Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. ChargePoint comprises 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ChargePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $878.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,439,970 shares of company stock worth $25,757,533 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

