Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 4.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

