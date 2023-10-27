Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 538.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Airbnb by 28.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Airbnb by 16.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,465 shares of company stock worth $85,555,996. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $115.92 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

