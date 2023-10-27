Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

