Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $10,199,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $94.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

