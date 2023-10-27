Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $10,199,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $94.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
