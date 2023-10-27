Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 2.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $180.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

