Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 456,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after acquiring an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

