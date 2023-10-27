Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

TZA opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

