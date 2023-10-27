Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

V opened at $231.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.89. Visa has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.