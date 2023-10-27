Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund accounts for about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

RFI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 9.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

