Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,822,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VUG opened at $264.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average of $273.15. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.