Quaker Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,606,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $125.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.98 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

