Quaker Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 2.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

