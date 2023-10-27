Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VTI stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $214.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

