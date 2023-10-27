Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

