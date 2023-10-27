Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

