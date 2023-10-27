Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

