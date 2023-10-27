Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 921,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

