Quaker Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

