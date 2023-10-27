Quaker Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

VIG opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

