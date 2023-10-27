Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $12.58 Million Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

