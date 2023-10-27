Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

