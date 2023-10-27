Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.