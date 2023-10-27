Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.95 and last traded at $147.76. Approximately 265,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,227,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.