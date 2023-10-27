Retirement Solution Inc. Acquires 191,714 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 55.0% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 40.42% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $170,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

DFSU opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

