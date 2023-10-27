Retirement Solution Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

