Retirement Solution Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $724,787,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

