Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 4,258 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DEHP stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

