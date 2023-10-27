Retirement Solution Inc. Buys 874 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

