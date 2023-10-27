Retirement Solution Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Retirement Solution Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

