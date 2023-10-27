Retirement Solution Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 1.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 143,621 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 325.7% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 620,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

