Retirement Solution Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 369,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 203,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:DISV opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.