Retirement Solution Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 2.64% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 280,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSE opened at $28.24 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

