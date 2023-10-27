Retirement Solution Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 242,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $18.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $605.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

