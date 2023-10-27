Retirement Solution Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.12% of Airgain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $280,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth $87,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 23,112 shares of company stock worth $97,190 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.29 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

