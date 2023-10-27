Retirement Solution Inc. Purchases 4,147 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.