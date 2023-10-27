Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

