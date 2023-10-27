Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

