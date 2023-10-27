Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 8.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $27,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after buying an additional 140,962 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,443,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,328,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFUS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

