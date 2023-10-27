Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 51,033 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.81 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

