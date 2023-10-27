Retirement Solution Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,033 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

