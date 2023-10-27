Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $47.15 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

