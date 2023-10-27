Skorpios Trust Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Skorpios Trust lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.4% of Skorpios Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Skorpios Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

