Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 649 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

