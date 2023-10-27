Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 784 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $96.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

