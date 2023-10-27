Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,949 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RL opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

