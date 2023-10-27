Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,123,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.