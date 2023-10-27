Southern Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $445.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $309.48 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

