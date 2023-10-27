Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

