Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 16.0% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

